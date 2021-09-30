Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 17:36

200 trucks and cars join slow protest on Cork road

200 trucks and cars join slow protest on Cork road

Organiser Cllr Frank Roche, left, along with locals Tom Twomey and his dog Rosie and Pat Sheehan, taking part in the slow drive protest by hauliers to highlight the condition of the N73 road between Mitchelstown and Mallow. Picture: David Keane.

Roisin Burke

A slow drive protest was held on the N73 today to highlight the need for an upgrade between Mitchelstown and Mallow.

A view of the traffic during the slow drive protest by hauliers to highlight the condition of the N73 road between Mitchelstown and Mallow. Picture: David Keane.
The protest was organised by local Independent Councillor Frank Roche after an allocated €1.5m from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) which was promised for improvements to the road was pulled back due to funding deficits.

Cork County Council had prepared all tender documents for the project and liaised with consultants. However North Cork Councillors were told TII said they cannot currently approve the funding.

Organiser Cllr Frank Roche showing the dilema faced on a daily basis by truck drivers, during the slow drive protest by hauliers to highlight the condition of the N73 road between Mitchelstown and Mallow. Picture: David Keane.
A long line of trucks and cars drove from Kildorrery towards Mallow and from the Mallow side of the N73 to Kildorrery this morning, meeting at a narrow point of the road to highlight the difficulty trucks have getting past each other when travelling in opposite directions.

The Independent councillor also said that a bus was scheduled to take a cohort of concerned stakeholders to Dublin on October 5 to meet with politicians and raise awareness of the problem.

Traffic at a standstill during the slow drive protest by hauliers to highlight the condition of the N73 road between Mitchelstown and Mallow. Picture: David Keane
“We are not looking for a motorway,” Mr Roche said, “We need the road widened and the surfaces improved.” 

The issue was also raised in the Dáil by Sean Sherlock on Tuesday and in Cork County Council chambers by Fianna Fáil Councillor Frank O’Flynn.

Both representatives highlighted the importance of the road upgrade and the need for the funding to be provided.

It is not the first time there have been protests over the N73, another event took place last year to highlight the poor state of the road. 

