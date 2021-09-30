Cork city has longest re-letting time for vacant social housing

CORK City Council had the longest average re-letting time of vacant social housing units last year compared to five other main urban local authorities, according to a report published by the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC).

The independent watchdog of local government has published its ‘Local Authority Performance Indicator Report 2020’ revealing the performance of local authorities in 2020 across 11 areas including housing, the environment, and financial management.

Council finances hit by pandemic

In its seventh annual Performance Indicator Report, NOAC notes that the Covid-19 pandemic and the emergency measures taken to mitigate it have had “a significant impact on the finances of local authorities”.

However, it adds that despite the challenges local authorities “have continued to provide services during this period supporting individuals, communities and businesses”.

85 week average

One key area the Commission looks at is housing. A comparison of average re-letting times for the six main urban authorities of Cork, Dublin, and Galway Cities, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Fingal, and South Dublin County Councils showed that Cork City Council had the longest average re-letting time across these six authorities at 85.08 weeks.

NOAC highlighted one property that took 165 weeks and the council advised that there may be other issues such as legal issues.

Cork City Council’s target is to achieve 30 weeks vacancy.

Legal barriers causing delays

The council informed NOAC that the biggest constraints in getting to this target is the legal barrier and said factors such as the condition of the property also poses a challenge.

The national average re-letting time from the date the tenant vacated the dwelling to the date of the first rent debit in 2020 was 32.69 weeks, higher when compared to 28.17 weeks in 2019.

In terms of homelessness, NOAC said despite the impact of Covid-19 on services provided by local authorities, 2020 is the first year since NOAC published its first Performance Indicators Report 2014, that there has been a decrease in both the number of adults in emergency accommodation and the number of adults in emergency accommodation that are long-term homeless.

In Cork city, there were 29 fewer long-term homeless adults at the end of 2020 compared to late 2019; decreases were found in all of the city authorities NOAC looked at.

“These authorities would traditionally have counted the largest proportion of homeless adults and household,” the commission stated.