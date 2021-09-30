Cork set for new Alpine Skate Trail this winter

This winter will see the return of a favourite seasonal activity in Cork as ice skating makes a return to Leeside.

After an enforced break due to Covid-19, the team behind Cork on Ice are back with a brand new Alpine Skate Trail.

Managing Director of Cool Running Events, Bill Cremin, said: “The lockdowns have been challenging for all of us, but we decided to use the break as an opportunity to take a fresh look at what could be done to make skating even more fun and exciting for our guests.

We realised that as things opened up again we could be forced to revisit the format of the traditional ice rink to minimise the risks of people mixing closely.

"We set about researching what was possible, and are delighted to be able to launch the Alpine Skate Trail in Cork.” The concept of a skating trail is popular in countries such as Canada and Austria where skaters follow a track rather than a rink.

Cork’s Alpine Skate Trail will be set among the trees in Fota, offering an authentic rustic feeling and festive mood. At 450m, the circuit is about the length of an athletics track and will be set in a figure of eight as it winds through the trees.

Operations Director, Louise Cremin, said: “We are delighted to be able to stage the trail in such a beautiful setting.

“The fact that it gives us that authentic Alpine feel is only part of it. The site is extremely sheltered, so even though it is an outdoor event visitors will not be too exposed to the elements.

We will also be offering a weather guarantee, so if there is a weather warning at the time of your booked session you will be able to switch it to another time.

As well as the main trail itself, there will also be a small rink for younger skaters and a selection of refreshments and other activities.

“We hope to be offering a range of exciting special offers to our customers throughout the season.

“Our aim is to make Fota a true destination experience for the people of Cork and beyond,” Mr Cremin said.

The Alpine Skate Trail is open from Thursday, November 12 until Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Sessions start at 10am and the last session is at 8.30pm. Tickets are available online by visiting here..