Cork-based equine rescue and rehabilitation group raising funds for shelters ahead of cold spell

With winter around the corner, a volunteer-run Cork-based charity with the aim of rescuing, rehabilitating, and re-homing equines is in need of funds to build shelters for the animals in its care.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise funds for Cobh Rescue Horses (CRH) to build shelters and lay concrete.

Enough money has already been raised to fix the main paddock fence which was recently damaged when it fell over.

The registered charity thanked those who made the fixing of the fence possible through donations and said that the focus is now on getting shelters built.

The cost of these repairs and extensions are estimated between €6,000 and €7,000 with over €1,600 raised to date.

Cobh Rescue Horses started caring for abused and neglected animals in February 2016 with a purpose to assist neglected, abandoned, abused and sick horses that come into their care, with the aim of moving them on to a new permanent home, through adoption or fostering.

The volunteer-run group does not receive any government funding and their costs include veterinary, farrier and dental care, feed, supplements, deworming and lice treatments, passports and transportation.

