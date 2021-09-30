Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 08:55

Jail for man who caused 45-minute Garda pursuit across northside of Cork city

The dangerous escapade saw him drive around the north side of Cork city, out to Blarney and back into the city.

Liam Heylin

A MAN wanted by gardaí refused to stop and caused a pursuit that saw him crash and he later put a garda at risk of death or serious injury when he took off suddenly.

The dangerous escapade saw him drive around the northside of Cork city, out to Blarney and back into the city.

At the height of the dangerous driving by Kenneth Hornibrook he crashed the car and a member of An Garda Síochána got into the passenger seat and was about to lean across and grab the keys. 

However, Hornibrook took off at speed causing the guard to fall from the car, Sergeant Eamon Fehan said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told that fortunately, the garda was not seriously injured as he was struck on the head by a pillar for the passenger door.

Hornibrook has been given a four-year sentence with the last six months suspended.

Garda Keith Shire previously stated that the accused man crashed a number of times in the course of the pursuit that went on for 45 minutes.

Kenneth Hornibrook of 3 Kilmore Road, Knocknaheeny, Cork, had more than 200 previous convictions.

Defence barrister Sinead Behan said Hornibrook apologised for his behaviour on the day.

Ms Behan said he was a heroin addict and heavily under the influence of drugs at the time to the extent that he was out of control.

“He has a very supportive partner, provided he is in a sober place. At that point he was not but they have reconciled now. He suffers from severe anxiety and manic depression."

The incident began on Sunday night, February 28 when gardaí observed him driving at Kilmore Road and indicated for him to stop. 

He failed to do so and drove around the northside, out of Blarney and back, crashing a number of times en route.

