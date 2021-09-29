Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 22:10

Man who produced loaded antique revolvers in front of friends given suspended sentence 

The man said he found the weapons in the West Cork area.
Man who produced loaded antique revolvers in front of friends given suspended sentence 

Judge Helen Boyle was told that the revolvers – some of them dating back to the late 1800s – were legally defined as firearms, two of them loaded and capable of firing shots and one of them rusted and beyond use. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 61-year-old man who said he found a loaded antique revolver in West Cork pointed it at a friend during a drinking session and now the Czech defendant has been given a three-year suspended sentence.

Jan Walowy of Molaga Street, Clonakilty, County Cork, claimed that he found this and two other revolvers in a sealed container inside a black plastic bag on the foreshore in the Clonakilty area.

He pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to four charges. 

Three of the charge relate to having Webley revolvers at his home on January 21 and the fourth charge relates to having 12 rounds of .455 calibre ammunition, without having them for a lawful purpose.

Judge Helen Boyle was told that the revolvers – some of them dating back to the late 1800s – were legally defined as firearms, two of them loaded and capable of firing shots and one of them rusted and beyond use.

Sergeant Kevin Long said the matter came to the attention of gardaí after Walowy produced the weapons in front of friends during a drunken moment. He pointed a revolver at one friend and showed him that it contained bullets.

Judge Boyle said there was no evidence the revolvers had ever been fired by the defendant.

The judge noted he had been living in Ireland for about eight years and had no previous convictions of any kind and that this incident was out of character.

However, the defendant was suffering paranoia at the time and when the gardaí called to his home he asked them to check a liquid in a bottle because he believed someone was trying to poison him. The liquid was checked and found to be innocuous.

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 17th June 2021 Public urged to maintain effort to suppress Covid-19 as 1,453 new cases reported 
Cork mum vows to continue fight for answers after baby boy’s organs incinerated Cork mum vows to continue fight for answers after baby boy’s organs incinerated
Law and justice concept Man jailed following 'violent' attempted carjacking in Cork city 
cork court
Cork man just home from hospital subject to 'terrifying ordeal'; two jailed 

Cork man just home from hospital subject to 'terrifying ordeal'; two jailed 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more