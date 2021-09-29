Man who produced loaded antique revolvers in front of friends given suspended sentence 

A 61-year-old man who said he found a loaded antique revolver in West Cork pointed it at a friend during a drinking session and now the Czech defendant has been given a three-year suspended sentence.

Jan Walowy of Molaga Street, Clonakilty, County Cork, claimed that he found this and two other revolvers in a sealed container inside a black plastic bag on the foreshore in the Clonakilty area.

He pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to four charges.

Three of the charge relate to having Webley revolvers at his home on January 21 and the fourth charge relates to having 12 rounds of .455 calibre ammunition, without having them for a lawful purpose.

Judge Helen Boyle was told that the revolvers – some of them dating back to the late 1800s – were legally defined as firearms, two of them loaded and capable of firing shots and one of them rusted and beyond use.

Sergeant Kevin Long said the matter came to the attention of gardaí after Walowy produced the weapons in front of friends during a drunken moment. He pointed a revolver at one friend and showed him that it contained bullets.

Judge Boyle said there was no evidence the revolvers had ever been fired by the defendant.

The judge noted he had been living in Ireland for about eight years and had no previous convictions of any kind and that this incident was out of character.

However, the defendant was suffering paranoia at the time and when the gardaí called to his home he asked them to check a liquid in a bottle because he believed someone was trying to poison him. The liquid was checked and found to be innocuous.