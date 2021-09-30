If €150m is spent on America's Cup, there can be no excuse for failure to fund grassroots sport, says Cork TD 

IF the Government decides to spend €150 million on hosting the America’s Cup “there can be no excuse whatsoever for the continued failure to fund grassroots sport”, a Cork TD has said.

Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday, Solidarity TD Mick Barry asked Taoiseach Micheál Martin if the Government was “still entertaining the idea of hosting a €150 million international yacht race”.

“There are sports clubs in my constituency whose members need to fundraise for kit, need to fundraise for changing rooms , as no doubt there are in yours too.

“Will you agree with me that if your Government decides to spend €150 million on the America’s Cup that there can be no excuse whatsoever for the continued failure to fund grassroots sport,” Mr Barry asked.

Ireland’s proposal to host the 2024 race in Cork had been regarded as the leading contender before the Government pressed pause to assess the cost-benefit of hosting the event.

Earlier this month organisers announced an extension to the selection process.

Speaking in response to Mr Barry on Wednesday the Taoiseach said the Government wants to support grassroots sport.

In terms of the America’s Cup, he said organisers have written to the Department of Sport and that engagement is ongoing.

“There has to be due diligence and due process before any decisions,” he said.

“There’s a unit within the Department of Sport that deals with the hosting of big events, like the Ryder Cup, for example.

“Economically they [such large events] have proven to give significant ratios of return to the economy creating jobs and so on, so that’s the context in which that will be looked at and there is a longer timeframe now in terms of time consideration – up to six months for which that will be considered,” Mr Martin continued.

While some have criticised the cost of hosting the sailing event, there has also been support for the idea.

An online petition urging people to support the bid to bring the America’s Cup to Cork has reached almost 2,000 signatures.

The petition was started by Michael Horgan, who described the event as having “the potential to utterly transform Cork”.