'People are scared out of their minds' over outages, warns Cork advocate

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has moved to allay the public’s fears over possible power outages this winter, saying everything will be done to prevent them.

He made the comments in the Dáil after Labour leader Alan Kelly called on Mr Martin to guarantee the lights will stay on this winter.

Mr Martin said any short-term demand problems will be managed by working with large companies who will be required to use their back-up power supply.

Bord Gáis has confirmed that it is expected that Whitegate power station will resume service on November 15.

He said two gas-fired plants, currently offline, will be back up and running in October and November.

Bord Gáis confirmed to The Echo it is expected Whitegate power station will resume service on November 15, despite expectations it would not resume before the end of 2021.

The company had previously notified its market of its expectation to be offline until December 31 this year.

“There has been significant progress made in returning Whitegate power station to service. The market has been updated of the expectation that Whitegate will return on the 15 November 2021,” said Bord Gáis in a statement.

Supplier EirGrid earlier warned it will be unable to generate enough electricity in the coming years to meet a rapid increase in demand.

It said emergency measures are needed to secure the country’s electricity supply.

'People are scared'

Meanwhile, an advocate for older people in Cork has described the possibility of power outages over the course of winter as “frightening”.

Paddy O’Brien said that older people living at home, particularly those who live alone or who are housebound, will not be able to exist if they do not have electricity.

“We are heading for awful trouble and tragedies and the Government must do everything possible” to avoid this, said Mr O’Brien.

“It’s just awful. People in hospitals, people in homes, and alone at home, in darkness, and they’re just getting over the awful experience of Covid-19. Many of them are still affected by it [the pandemic] and now we’re already talking about what’s going to happen in the winter with electricity, and people are scared out of their minds.”

Mr O’Brien said the statements that have been made about the possibility of power outages this winter have been “upsetting” for the elderly and are making them “very nervous”, particularly the more vulnerable such as those living alone.

“Hopefully, it won’t come to that but that it is an awful situation for people to be making statements this way when it is still so close to Covid and people are now wondering what’s ahead of them this winter after they just got over the most important hurdle of their lives,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said he is worried that elderly people will lose confidence in themselves and will lose hope again after what has already been a difficult 18 months, highlighting that heating and electricity are essential and of most importance to the elderly.