The head of life sciences at IDA Ireland has said that the €30m investment announced for Boston Scientific’s Cork facility highlights the level of innovation and research and development that is happening in Cork and in the country.

Michael Lohan said he expects there will also no doubt be “brighter days ahead for Cork in terms of future investment” in the sector.

The research, development, and innovation (RD&I) investment at Boston Scientific, which is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland, will further diversify and accelerate the development and manufacturing of minimally invasive medical technologies that treat patients suffering from cancer, and peripheral arterial diseases around the world.

It is also expected to generate more than 70 new, quality, engineering and production jobs over the next three years.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Lohan said that Boston Scientific “exemplify the innovation and the talent that is available in Ireland” and that the announcement “underlines that because the Cork site has evolved really in the last eight to nine years, in particular, to become a centre of excellence in smart devices, in oncology, in delivery devices, and indeed in automation as well”.

He said the investment has multiple benefits such as direct employment, patient care, and the development of healthcare systems across the globe.

High level of innovation

Mr Lohan said everyone has had a real appreciation for the benefits of the life sciences industry over the last 18 months.

“Ireland is the envy of a lot of the world in terms of the cluster of companies we have and Cork has a very significant cluster.”

“You look at the high level of innovation in Boston Scientific announced and past announcements from Stryker. The world’s largest treatment manufacturing plant is in Ireland with Stryker. You look at what others in the life sciences such as what Eli Lilly is doing and what J&J are doing both in terms of Janssen on the biologic side and DePuy Synthes on the orthopaedic side,” he said.

He said it is an “incredibly strong” sector and that he has “no doubt that there are brighter days ahead for Cork in terms of future investment and R&D investments and creation”.

Fine Gael health spokesman Colm Burke said that research and development is “so important” and that the creation of 70 jobs will give those coming out of university the opportunity to further develop their skills in Cork.

“There’s about 1,200 working in Boston Scientific and they’re talking about adding another 70 over the next three years so it’s a good decision from a Cork point of view,” he said.

Cork a viable counterbalance to Dublin

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said: “It’s clear that major employers now see Cork as a viable counterbalance to Dublin and it is so important that we capitalise on that which must include promoting quality of life in Cork, investing in public transport and resolving the housing crisis.”

Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng said the employment and extra economic activity will benefit the locality.

Mr Ryng highlighted the need for the “increased economic activity to be met by improved infrastructure for the benefit of both workers and local residents”.