Public urged to maintain effort to suppress Covid-19 as 1,453 new cases reported 

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged the public to remain vigilant as the country moves into the next phase of the pandemic. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The public has been urged to maintain the “national effort” to suppress Covid-19 ahead of the remaining restrictions being lifted next month.

On October 22, the remaining pandemic measures – including social distancing, mask wearing in private indoor settings and limits on gatherings – will be removed.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged the public to remain vigilant as the country moves into the next phase of the pandemic.

He said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have seen Irish people make extraordinary efforts to drive down incidence of Covid-19 by following the public health advice.

“More recently, the response to Ireland’s vaccination programme has been heartening, and now just under 91% of the population aged 16 years and older are fully protected through vaccination.

“Our collective efforts have protected thousands of people from experiencing the worst outcomes from Covid-19.

“As more of the activities we enjoy become available to us this week, it is important that we continue this national effort to break the chains of transmission of Covid-19.

“Vaccination remains our best means of protection and, if vaccination is available to you, then I strongly encourage you to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate – particularly in retail settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings; keep your distance, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces," he said. 

On Wednesday, there were another 1,453 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health said.

There are 300 patients in hospital with the disease, with 60 in intensive care. On Tuesday night, 33 people with the virus were being treated at hospitals in Cork. 

There were 40 newly notified Covid-19 deaths in Ireland in the week to Wednesday, bringing the total number in Ireland to 5,249.

Latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows 1,572 Covid-19 cases were reported in Cork in the 14 days to September 27. 

cork healthcoronavirus
