Cork man just home from hospital subject to 'terrifying ordeal'; two jailed 

A Skibbereen who was just home from hospital was terrorised by a woman and a man who forced their way into his home in an early hours frenzy, throwing accelerants around the house and lighting them.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “He was subjected to a prolonged invasion of his dwelling being subjected to repeated acts of violence and threats while throwing around and flicking flammable material and lighting of some of those.

“This man was recently out of hospital and he was terrorised in his own home. This was a frenzied attack.”

Sergeant Gordon Crowley said the incident occurred at four o’clock on the morning of January 17 2020 at the injured party’s home at Gortnaclohy, Skibbereen, County Cork.

Paul Teal of Barrack Street, Bantry, County Cork, was sentenced to five years with the last two years suspended.

Nicola Robinson of Carraig Fadda, Skibbereen, was sentenced to five years with one year suspended.

Pair were looking for a man who was not there

Teal and Robinson were looking for a young man who was not present on the night. However, the 62-year-old householder was present having been recently released after a lengthy period in hospital. His adult son was also present. They heard a loud bang which was caused by a brick being thrown through their back door.

They went to the back door and the two accused burst in.

“Nicola Robinson had a petrol canister and knife and the occupants of the house were subjected to a terrifying ordeal.

She threatened to kill the occupants,” Sergeant Crowley said.

The young man in the house ran to a bedroom and locked the door but he was followed by Robinson and Teal who banged on the bedroom door with knives.

Fire started and flammable liquids thrown around

Downstairs Ms Robinson started a fire on the floor which the householder managed to put out with quick reactions.

In the course of the aggravated burglary liquids were thrown around. Some of them were flammable and some of it was water.

Teal and Robinson left the house when gardaí were phoned but they returned 20 minutes later to retrieve evidence they thought would link them with the crime.

Householder has to live with the damage

Three internal doors were wrecked and there was also damage to glass in the back door. The repair bill amounted to around €2,000 and the householder cannot afford to pay it so he has had to live with the criminal damage, Sgt. Crowley said.

No previous convictions

Neither Teal nor Robinson had any previous convictions. Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan for Robinson said the 46-year-old let things get on top of her on the night and that her actions were absolutely inexcusable. He said she had a grievance with the man who was staying in the house but who was not present when she went there in the early hours.

Sinead Behan barrister for Teal, 23, said he apologised for his actions. He was living in Skibbereen at the time and was originally from Wexford. She said he was now living with his partner and staying out of any difficulties.

The victim said he is left feeling very anxious about any noises around his home and found the whole thing very traumatic.

The judge said the most tragic element was that the man could not afford to repair his home and was now living with the damage as a constant reminder.