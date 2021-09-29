Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 14:17

Walk-in vaccinations available at three locations in Cork this weekend

A Covid-19 vaccine being prepared. 

Breda Graham

Further walk-in vaccinations will be available at vaccination centres in Cork this weekend as the last phase vaccination rollout in the city and county continues.

Anyone eligible for a Pfizer BioNtech vaccine can receive a first or second dose without an appointment at Clonakilty GAA Club, Bantry vaccination centre, and City Hall this weekend.

The walk-in vaccination clinics will be open to any eligible person aged 12 or over. Anyone aged between 12 and 15 years must be accompanied by an adult, and will need the consent of a parent or guardian before vaccination.

Those attending for either a first or second dose should check hse.ie to make sure they are eligible and that they bring all necessary documentation and photo ID.

Those waiting for a second dose can still attend if they received their first dose with their GP, in a pharmacy or another vaccination centre.

Vaccinations at the centre at Clonakilty GAA Club will be available from 9.15am to 3pm on Saturday, October 2. The vaccination clinic at City Hall will open from midday to 2pm on the same day.

On Sunday, October 3, vaccinations are available from 9.15am to 3pm at Bantry vaccination centre.

