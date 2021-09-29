Cork entrepreneur launches fundraiser in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland

A SMALL business owner from Cork has launched a fundraiser for the month of October to raise money for Breast Cancer Ireland as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Michelle Dorgan, at the helm of online prints business, Prints 'n' Pieces, has designed a range of seven prints aimed at reminding women and men to check their breasts and be aware of any abnormalities.

The prints are designed to attract attention in a light-hearted way but most importantly to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Ireland.

"Since one in nine women will develop breast cancer, it’s so important to be self-aware and know the warning signs," Michelle said, speaking about the fundraiser.

"Early detection can save lives and these prints are designed to be that little reminder that sits in the bathroom.

"I wanted to do my part to raise funds and help Breast Cancer Ireland continue their research and spread awareness."

The inspiration for the fundraiser comes from Michelle’s mum Anne, a breast cancer survivor.

In 2005 Anne noticed a lump on her breast and went to her doctor straight away to get it checked and was referred to the Breast Clinic where she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Within a few months, after a lumpectomy and radiation treatment, she got the all-clear.

Almost 14 years later Anne discovered another small lump in her second breast.

Luckily it was precancerous and she was treated appropriately.

Anne was very proactive when it came to checking her breasts for warning signs because in 1999 she sadly lost her sister Colette to breast cancer.

Michelle’s family is, unfortunately, no stranger to cancer and others have sadly lost their battle to the dreaded disease. This has motivated her to raise awareness, funds and spread the message to 'Check Your Breasts'.

Michelle is encouraging anyone that has concerns to go and get checked.

The prints are available to purchase from Michelle's website for the month of October: www.printsnpieces.com and 100% of the profits will be donated to the Breast Cancer Ireland charity.