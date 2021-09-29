Suspended sentence for teenager who tried to rob shop using scissors

A teenager with a scissors tried to rob a shop in Cork shouting, “give me anything you’ve got,” but the man behind the counter took out a piece of hosepipe and chased the young man out of the store.

Detective Garda Brian Holland testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Trevor O’Sullivan arrived at 4.50pm on Tuesday November 24 for his attempted robbery at the XL Gala store on Old Youghal Road.

The young man was wearing a distinctly patterned jacket and when gardaí examined CCTV they identified him.

He was still wearing the jacket — and still carrying the scissors with the black handle — when they arrested him the next day.

The teenager told gardaí he had a €700 drug debt and that was why he attempted the robbery.

Garda Holland accepted the defence submission from defence barrister Sinead Behan that O’Sullivan was under the influence of intoxicants at the time.

However, the guard added, “he knew what he was doing.”

Ms Behan said: “He has had a chaotic few years, but he is now addressing his difficulties.

“He appreciates the seriousness of the incident and how frightening it was for the shop assistant.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin noted that the accused had spent a number of weeks remanded in custody on this attempted robbery charge and had also gained insight through counselling.

The judge imposed a two-year suspended jail term on the 18-year-old accused who is of no fixed address.