Toy club helps to make shopping sustainable

The catalogues are out, the Christmas lists are starting, but one Cork-based family is trying to make toy shopping more sustainable.

Jenel Sanders created the Clever Tots Toy Club with her husband Didier in the hopes of preventing some of the waste that goes along with toy shopping for young children. The membership club is Ireland’s first sustainable toy club for children aged three months to three years.

“Our son is two years old and we were part of a toy club when we lived in Dubai. We loved it, because you just go through toys so quickly with young children.

“We moved home last September and started looking for something similar in Ireland, but we couldn’t find anything. So, we decided to start our own club,” she said.

“We wanted to make it as sustainable as possible so what happens is that you’ll get the delivery and you hold on to the box. In a month’s time, the courier will arrive and you hand him the old box and he’ll hand you a new box. The courier will also have the sticker so there’s no need to print a label or run out anywhere.”

Members of the club will receive four age-appropriate toys in their monthly delivery, all of which are made from eco-friendly materials such as wood and recycled plastic.

Each toy is sanitised using an eco-friendly cleaning solution, approved for use with children, and ozone gas treatment after use.

All of the toys available are also purposely selected for each age group by child neuro-developmental expert Ollwyn Moran.

“Play is central to a child’s development. The toys I have chosen for each age range of development within the Clever Tots Toy Club have been purposefully selected to provide the optimum stimulation and learning opportunities for each child,” said Moran.

Priced at €39.99 a month with discounts for long-term membership, the team estimates that the club could help parents save an average of €60 a month. With new research revealing that children’s lost toys generate almost 500 tonnes of plastic waste per year in Ireland, it could also help landfills.

“We found that it was a shame to even buy toys with the way you just go through them so a toy club is really great,” said Sanders.

“And we just thought that you may as well make the toys fun, worthwhile and educational.”

See more at www.clevertots.ie