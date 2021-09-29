Suspended sentence for 'the honcho' in Cork drugs run

A young man described by the sentencing judge as “the honcho” in a drugs run at Innishannon has been given a two-year suspended jail term.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin noted that Robert Sweetnam had found a two-week remand in custody on the drugs charge a very difficult experience.

Jane Hyland, defence barrister, said the defendant was taking up employment and would be a contributing member of society.

The case dated back to November 12 2019 at a garda checkpoint in Inishannon.

The judge said, “He was the fella with the gear bag. He was the fella with the deals. He had two other unfortunates with him but this was the honcho.”

Garda Brian Noonan said officers at Innishannon got a strong smell of cannabis when they stopped a car at a checkpoint and found €6,800 worth of cannabis in a GAA gear-bag.

Garda Noonan testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in the case against Robert Sweetnam of Valley View, Killominogue, Innishannon, County Cork, “We were conducting a checkpoint at the skew bridge. We stopped a car driven by Robert Sweetnam.

“There was a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle. He handed over a small deal bag of cannabis. In a further search of the car there was a gear bag with his name on it,” Garda Noonan said.

Ms Hyland BL said, “This all arose out of him taking drugs. All of this is behind him now. There is urinalysis in court to prove that.”

Sweetnam pleaded guilty to a charge of having cannabis for sale or supply.