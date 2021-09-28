Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 17:07

Progress update on long-awaited flood scheme for Cork town

Bantry, West Cork, Ireland. 13th Feb, 2021. Bantry town square flooded again this morning, due to high astronomical spring tides. Three units of Bantry Fire Brigade assisted Cork County Council workers to pump the flood waters away from properties, although a small number of premises were affected by flood water. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Roisin Burke

Progress is being made on the Bantry flood relief scheme, with flood relief design specialists expected to be appointed in just a matter of weeks, Cork South West a deputy Christopher O’Sullivan has said.

Bantry is one of Cork’s worst-hit towns from the effects of flooding. Bantry is a relatively low lying costa town and has long term exposure to stormy weather and tidal flooding.

Deputy O’Sullivan said: “Specialist consultants are expected to be appointed to design the scheme in the coming weeks, and funding is ring-fenced for this project.” The West Cork TD elaborated: “I brought it up in the Dáil again last week, asking for the works be progressed. I also asked Minister McGrath to consider including the scheme in the upcoming National Development Plan. I’m very hopeful this will be the case.” 

The Bantry Flood Relief Scheme is being implemented as part of the first tranche of similar prioritised nationwide schemes following the release of the Flood Risk Management Plan.

The Plans, which outline the design of possible measures, estimated a preliminary Total Project Cost of €6.7m and a scheme to protect some 198 properties.

Once specialists are appointed to progress the Flood Relief Scheme for Bantry, consultation with the public as well as statutory and non-statutory bodies will take place to ensure all parties have the opportunity to input into the scheme’s development.

The flood relief scheme will be funded from an allocated €1 billion for flood risk management over the period of the National Development Plan, 2018-2027.

