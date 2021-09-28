Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 07:29

Kinsale woman jailed for 'conscious, knowing and deliberate' drug dealing

Kinsale woman jailed for 'conscious, knowing and deliberate' drug dealing

A 34-year-old Kinsale woman was jailed for 18 months for what the judge described as conscious, knowing and deliberate drug-dealing. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 34-year-old Kinsale woman was jailed for 18 months for what the judge described as conscious, knowing and deliberate drug-dealing.

Qui McGill of Market Place, Kinsale, County Cork, was sentenced for having cannabis for sale or supply on September 26 2020 at Higher O’Connell Street, Kinsale.

It was clarified at the adjourned hearing that while her urinalysis report had carried the words, “Sample dilute – proceed with caution,” the urinalysis itself was negative, showing that she was clear of drugs.

Sinead Behan defence barrister raised this issue as soon as the case was called and the prosecution accepted that the urinalysis was negative.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin also accepted that but said the issue around the urinalysis was “only a minor consideration – it is but a tangential point.” 

He said that of far greater concern was that she used a house to which she had access as a place to store drugs for onward supply, and that she had a previous conviction for doing likewise at her own home.

“This girl was consciously, knowingly and deliberately selling drugs in Kinsale. I cannot ignore that. In view of the previous conviction and the nature of this case I will impose a sentence of three years, 18 months of which I will suspend,” Judge Ó Donnabháin said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Colin O’Mahony said members of the Cork West divisional drugs unit observed the defendant go to a house on O’Connell Street, to which she had access as part of her cleaning work and she removed a package and brought it to Honeycomb Lodge where she was residing.

When gardaí called she had €2,700 worth of cannabis on her person and more than €7,000 worth of the drug hidden out the back in a barbecue.

“She did not cooperate. She made certain admissions about drugs on her person but would not comment about drugs in the house,” Det. Garda O’Mahony said.

More in this section

Crosshaven RNLI come to the aid of windsurfer in difficulty Crosshaven RNLI come to the aid of windsurfer in difficulty
Funderland announces return to Cork Funderland announces return to Cork
Macroom Townlands Carnival director, Sam Beshoff, jailed for three years for drug dealing Macroom Townlands Carnival director, Sam Beshoff, jailed for three years for drug dealing
cork court
Apprentice plumber avoids jail for assault after coming up with €2,000 compensation

Apprentice plumber avoids jail for assault after coming up with €2,000 compensation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD
"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more