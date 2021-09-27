House prices in Cork city up 5.8% as county rises by 12.8% year on year

HOUSE prices in Cork City and county have risen significantly in the last year, with one Cork TD highlighting that the increase in the average price of a house last year was greater than an entire year’s salary for many young workers.

In Co Cork, the average house price now stands at €258,358, which is a 12.8% increase year on year.

Meanwhile, prices in Cork City stand at €307,464 — a 5.8% increase.

Prices nationally in the third quarter of 2021 were 9.1% higher than the same period a year previously. The average price nationwide in the third quarter of 2021 was €287,704, 22% below the Celtic Tiger peak but three-quarters above its lowest point in 2012.

According to the latest Daft.ie report, a snapshot of asking prices shows that a one-bed apartment in Cork City costs in the region of €138,000 on average, while it would cost €98,000 in the county — both increases from 12 months ago.

A three-bed semi-detached house in the city now costs on average €266,000, up 8.1%, while in the county a similar property costs €179,000, up 17.5%.

A five-bed detached home now costs €525,000 in Cork City, which is down 4.8% year on year, and up 5.2% in the county at €346,000.

The jump in prices in the second quarter means that prices in Munster are now 13.6% higher than a year previously.

There were just over 3,800 properties on the market in Munster on September 1, down from 5,600 on the same date a year ago.

Nationally, the total number of properties available to buy on September 1 was just 12,675, down by over 6,300 from the same period last year.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry said the average rise in house prices nationally is around €24,000. “The average price of a house in Cork City is now is now 12 to 13 times the annual salary of many young workers,” he said.

“The increase in the average price of a house in the county over the last year is greater than an entire year’s wages for those young people.

“That is the reality of a housing market which prioritises profit over people and I would say that this Government is living on borrowed time if those realities don’t change and change very fast now.”

Daft.ie report author Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin, said additional supply remains key to “solving Ireland’s chronic housing shortage”, adding that “with the pandemic appearing to be under control, housing remains a critical issue — economically and politically — for policymakers to address.”