Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 20:59

Crosshaven RNLI come to the aid of windsurfer in difficulty

File photo. Volunteer crew members at Crosshaven RNLI came to the aid of a windsurfer who had gotten into difficulty in East Cork earlier today.

Amy Nolan

Volunteer crew members at Crosshaven RNLI came to the aid of a windsurfer who had gotten into difficulty in East Cork earlier today.

At around lunchtime this afternoon, a member of the public witnessed a hydrofoil windsurfer in trouble off Aghada after their rig collapsed and alerted the Coast Guard.

Crosshaven’s volunteer crew of Aidan O’Connor, Claire Morgan, Ritchie Leonard and Peter Lane were alerted and immediately made their way to the area. 

En route, it was reported that the casualty was out of the water at Aghada pier, but the Coast Guard asked the crew to continue and medically assess the person.

In an update on social media, Crosshaven RNLI said that casualty care crew, Peter Lane and Claire Morgan talked with the casualty and found no injuries or issues.

The crew returned to the station and were assisted by the shore crew of Gary Heslin, Jon Meany, JP English and Norman Jackson.

Crosshaven RNLI took the opportunity to remind people to always contact the emergency services if there is a risk someone is in danger.

"This was a call made with good intent. 

"The RNLI would always ask members of the public to make the 999/112 call if they feel somebody is in possible danger. 

"We would rather be called to an event like this, rather than a serious incident or an incident that becomes possibly serious," they said. 

