'He added greatly to the running of the courts': Tributes paid to late court crier, James Flannery

A proud Mayo man, known for his long service to the courts in Washington St in Cork city and the courthouses of County Cork, was the subject of tributes yesterday following his death at the weekend.

James Flannery was for many years crier to Judge Patrick J. Moran, who died during the summer.

Judge Helen Boyle said before the commencement of business at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that she had learned with great sadness of the death of Mr Flannery.

Judge Boyle said that Mr Flannery played a vital part in ensuring the smooth running of the courts over many years and showed great kindness to legal practitioners and was particularly helpful to young solicitors and barristers.

“For lay litigants wandering into the somewhat intimidating surrounds of Washington Street it was Mr Flannery who often looked after them. On a personal level I knew him when I started and he could not have been kinder to me,” Judge Boyle said.

The judge recalled that Mr Flannery also took time to bring school groups and visitors around the historic courthouse.

Judge Boyle expressed sympathies to Mr Flannery’s wife Nuala and to his family.

Father of the Cork Bar, barrister Donal McCarthy, agreed with all of the sentiments expressed by the judge and said Mr Flannery had always been most helpful to legal practitioners.

Solicitor John Brosnan on behalf of the Southern Law Association said, “On a personal level I found him to be most helpful over the years. He added greatly to the running of the courts.”

Malachy Boohig, state solicitor, on behalf of state solicitors for County Cork, said, “As a friend to us he was always incredibly helpful and approachable. He was always a proud Mayo man.”

Court registrar David Power said, “James was a big character in the courthouse on Washington Street. I would like to pass on my sympathies to Nuala and the family.”

Tributes are to be paid to the late Judge Moran next month following the formal commencement of the legal term, Judge Boyle said in the course of her remarks at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.