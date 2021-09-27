Taoiseach visits former secondary school where plans for €4.5m expansion are progressing

Taoiseach Micheál Martin took a trip down memory lane earlier today, visiting his old secondary school of Coláiste Chríost Rí, where works on a €4.5 million investment project are progressing.

Earlier this year, the school was successful in their grant application for funding under the Department of Education’s Provision of Additional Accommodation 2021 Scheme.

The first phase of the project, developing temporary Special Education Needs (SEN) accommodation and facilities, is set to launch at the beginning of 2022.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin visits his alma mater, Coláiste Chríost Rí, Capwell Road, Turners Cross, Cork where works on a €4.5 million investment project are commencing. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

The expansion project represents significant investment at the Turners Cross based school which, on completion in 2024, will increase its student capacity by a further 25%.

Padraig Mac An Rí, Principal of Coláiste Chríost Rí said a design team for the ambitious project has now been appointed.

"We have now finalised and appointed a stellar design team, and we are one step closer to making our vision for our school a reality.

"We are on track to have our temporary SEN facilities in place by the first quarter of next year, allowing us to deliver on our commitment to the community whilst the construction project is in process," he said.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Padraig Mac An Rí, Principal Coláiste Chríost Rí. The Taoiseach was visiting his former school where works on a €4.5 million investment project are commencing. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Addressing the teaching and student body ahead of his visit to the school, the Taoiseach spoke of the nostalgia he feels whenever he returns to the school and the happy memories it evokes.

"The years I spent at Chríost Rí were some of the happiest and most formative of my life.

"Every child should have a school experience of the standard that CCR and schools like it across the country provide," he said.

Mr Martin said the expansion project is vital for the new phase of growth in the long-established school.

"Year-on-year this school is experiencing 30% growth in enrolment applications, so this expansion project is crucial in enabling them to take on more students, and to continue to deliver an exceptional education experience."

Once the project is completed at the post-primary boys’ school, the new state-of-the-art facilities on campus will include a suite of Special Educational Needs classrooms, a music room, a design and communications graphics room, an art room, a construction studies and preparatory area, and two project store rooms.