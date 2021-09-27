Erasmus+ funding available to 'open up European opportunities' for Cork projects

Léargas, Ireland’s national agency for the EU’s Erasmus+ programme, is inviting Cork projects to apply for funded placements on next year’s programme.

Erasmus+, which has a budget of €26.2 billion until 2027, is offering funding to support mobility and partnership projects for organisations active in education, training, or youth work, with opportunities for individuals to work abroad through the mobility section of the programme.

Organisers believe that transnational placements will once again be a cornerstone of Erasmus+ as Europe continues to reopen, with a Government announcement that international youth work could resume in Ireland this month.

According to Léargas, the transnational placements offer opportunities to gain practical knowledge of various professions, with 92% of Irish learners reporting a positive experience of their time abroad.

“European work placements have had a profound impact on vocational learners from Ireland. These placements enable learners to ‘road test’ their vocational area, and either confirm or change their choice at an early stage of their career,” said the report’s author, Charis Hughes.

“This EU funding and support, combined with the support vocational learners received from their sending organisations, opens up European opportunities to many who may never have otherwise had them.”

In a new report on the impact of the placements, 64% of Irish students said that they learned about elements of their profession they don’t believe they could have been taught in school. Around 68% gained practical experience and 64% encountered new work cultures and environments.

Organisations, institutions, or companies active in adult or youth education can also apply for a funded partnership project through Erasmus +, where they can work with relevant groups across Europe to develop, transfer or implement innovative practices.

Applications for Erasmus+ mobility projects close on October 5 and applications for partnership projects close November 3. For more information see www.leargas.ie