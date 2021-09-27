New public toilet for growing Cork town

A PUBLIC toilet for the Ballincollig Regional Park is to be installed in the coming days with hopes it will be fully functional by mid-October.

Earlier this week, contractors were removing the old public toilet unit from the Regional Park at the entrance alongside the allotments.

A new self-cleaning, double unit toilet is to be installed in the area in the coming weeks. The facility will have disabled access.

Speaking about the project, Lord Mayor and Ballincollig Fianna Fáil Councillor Colm Kelleher said it was great to see progress.

“The facility is well needed and will be a great asset to the community.

"A number of councillors and representatives have been pushing for this for a number of years.

"It is certainly a collaborative effort to get it across the line.”

Mr Kelleher said the facility was badly needed and would be installed earlier than promised.