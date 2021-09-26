Man paid by deception for sub-standard works in Cork ordered to come up with compensation 

A 34-year-old Kerry man was given until November 15 to come up with the full amount of compensation for money he was paid by deception for sub-standard works.

Patrick O’Sullivan of 148 Ballyspillane, Killarney, County Kerry, pleaded guilty to making a gain for himself through a dishonest act.

O’Sullivan admitted that between April 1 and May 7 2019 at McDonagh Terrace, Fermoy, County Cork, he did make a gain for himself by permitting work of a sub-standard nature to be done, and that it was worth very much less than the €7,600 paid over by the injured party.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said €3,500 had been repaid to the Fermoy householder.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that sentencing would take place on November 15.

“I am adjourning it peremptorily against the defendant. All compensation must be paid by then,” the judge said.