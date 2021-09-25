'Cork has done well but that can change': GP says recent Covid deaths a warning signal

More Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Cork last week than any other county, with Cork also reporting the second-highest number of new cases of the virus.
According to newly published data by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), Cork recorded six deaths in the week ending September 17, and was the only county to record more than five deaths in the week.
Given the numbers in hospital and ICU at the moment, Cork GP Dr John Sheehan said it was likely that we would see more people pass away from Covid-19 over the next few months.
He said he believed the case numbers would increase in Cork as schools and colleges returned, and he urged people to ensure they did not become “complacent”.
Nationally, 21 deaths were recorded among confirmed Covid-19 cases last week.
The latest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 deaths recorded in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic to 437.
A total of 8,662 cases of the virus were reported nationally for last week, a decrease of 8% from the previous week.