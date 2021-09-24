Judge 'took a chance' and gave Mallow man suspended sentence for drug-dealing and money-laundering

The judge sentencing a young Mallow man for drug-dealing and money-laundering said he would take a chance with him and impose a suspended sentence.

Shaun Murphy of 31 The Orchard, Summerhill, Mallow, County Cork, was caught on January 23 2020 with cannabis for sale or supply, and with €14,990 in cash – the proceeds of crime.

Garda William Hosford said the home of Shaun Murphy was searched on that date.

The drugs to a value of €3,500 were found in a shed at the rear of the house.

In a search of the defendant’s bedroom more than €14,000 cash was discovered in a drawer.

Shaun Murphy was not present at the time but he returned home afterwards and admitted the drugs and money were his.

“He said the money and cannabis he was holding for someone else - he did not know much about who he was holding it for. His answers got vague,” Garda Hosford said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “It is obvious from the evidence he was previously dealing in a significant way.”

Defence barrister, Brian Leahy, said, “This was contributed to by his addiction. He is hard-working now – he works 50 to 60 hours a week.”

Garda Hosford said the defendant used to keep bad company in Mallow and would regularly be seen on street corners but is rarely seen in the town anymore.

Mr Leahy BL said the 20-year-old was working so hard nowadays that he had “no time left for nefarious activities.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin said the defendant was extremely young at the time but was no longer coming to the attention of the guards.

“I will take a chance with him and impose a sentence of three years suspended for a period of three years,” the judge said.