A NUMBER of high-profile Cork personalities will take part in a panel discussion on Ireland’s constitutional future today.

The panel discussion, entitled ‘Preparing For A New Ireland’, will discuss the conversation on constitutional change and the potential for a border poll and Irish unity.

James O'Connor TD is included on the panel. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

James O’Connor TD for Cork East is amongst those taking part in the discussion and said he is looking forward to taking part in the debate.

“It is going to be a really interesting opportunity for a debate on the issue of Irish reunification and different issues from a cultural, economic, or social perspective.

“It is a non-political discussion. Often we find much of the dialogue on a united Ireland is generally tense.

“The organisers Ireland’s Future are trying to have a more collective and wholesome approach to discuss the particular issue which is very welcome.

“I hope this is a movement that will continue to grow based on the principles of having a diverse and inclusive conversation on the issue,” he said.

Laura Harmon, who is an LGBT and women’s rights activist, is also on the panel and said it is important to hear voices from all different backgrounds.

“I am looking forward to the conversation. It will be a constructive dialogue. It is an issue that I am very passionate about.

“I think this is a conversation that is happening already. It is really important to include all voices from different backgrounds. That is reflected in the panel. It is important to hear people’s thoughts on what they feel the future might look like and what the priorities might be.

Laura Harmon said it is important to hear voices from all different backgrounds.

“I think as we are emerging from the pandemic and post Brexit we need to discuss topics such as healthcare, the economy, and what solutions might be there for the future in Ireland in general.”

Well-known Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey said a discussion on Ireland’s constitutional future transcends party politics.

“It is important that this issue rises above party politics and we all need to agree on the way forward.

“A grassroots citizens-driven moment is all about everyone coming together.

“This topic transcends the usual party politics. There is great potential in a 32 county Ireland. There is such a strong feeling for Irish unity among young people,” he added.

The event, which is organised by the pro Irish unity civic group, Ireland’s Future, will take place at the Clayton Hotel and will be broadcast on social media.

It will be chaired by PJ Coogan and gets underway at 1pm.