University College Cork employees on board light aircraft that crashed on Wexford beach yesterday

TWO staff members from University College Cork were passengers on board the light aircraft that crash landed on a beach off Carnsore Point in Wexford on Thursday evening.

A total of four people were on board the light aircraft that crash landed on Carne beach at around 5.10pm in County Wexford yesterday evening.

It is understood the light aircraft suffered technical difficulties and alerted the coast guard. The pilot was successfully able to land the plane on the beach.

The scene of the light aircraft that crash landed on a beach off Carnsore Point, Co. Wexford. Picture: Mary Browne

The four occupants of the aircraft - two men aged in their 20s and 50s and two women both aged in their 30s - were taken from the scene by the coast guard and brought to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for University College Cork told The Echo that their two employees were involved in the crash and they are supporting them at this time:

"UCC can confirm that its staff were passengers on the aircraft that was conducting a survey for marine life in Irish offshore waters, as part of the ObSERVE II project. UCC is supporting its staff at this time."