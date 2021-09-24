Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 15:17

New public running track opens in Cork town

New public running track opens in Cork town

Carrigaline Running Track in the Carrigaline Community Park.

Roisin Burke

The popular public park in Carrigaline has seen a huge upgrade in facilities recently with a new bandstand erected in the centre of the park, the running track finally completed and a new public toilet installed.

Cork County Council confirmed the running track was officially open for use on Thursday.

Posting on the official Facebook page of the council the local authority said: “The scenic track in Carrigaline Park will provide an excellent surface for those looking to take up running as a hobby as well as experienced runners in the area.” 

The new bandstand at the Carrigaline Community Park was officially opened last month and hopes to bring music and shelter to visitors of the park.

After a two-year campaign from local Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath, a new public toilet was installed and opened in the park in mid-September. It is located to the right of the entry road into the Community Park and adjacent to the playground.

A feasibility study is in the work to assess the practicality and cost of putting floodlights over the popular skatepark. 

In the latest update from Carrigaline Municipal District officer, Carol Conway, Ms Conway said they were searching for an appropriate specialist to carry out the study as “it is a specialist subject and we want to get it right.”

