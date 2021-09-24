Gardaí seeking assistance in tracing man last seen in Cork

GARDAÍ are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 40-year-old who was last seen in Cork.

Joseph Harte was last seen in Clonakilty on 17 September 2021.

Joseph is described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build, clean-shaven with short dark hair. When last seen he was wearing casual clothing.

It is thought that he may be in the Cork City area.

Gardaí and Joseph’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Joseph's whereabouts is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1577, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.