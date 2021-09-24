Cork recorded highest number of Covid-19 deaths and second-highest number of new cases last week

More Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Cork last week than any other county, with Cork also reporting the second-highest number of new cases of the virus.

According to newly published data by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), Cork recorded six deaths in the week ending September 17, the only county to record more than five deaths in the week.

Nationally, 21 deaths were recorded among confirmed Covid-19 cases.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths recorded in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic to 437.

The number of weekly cases was 8,662, a decrease of 8% from the previous week.

Cork was the county with the second-highest number of new cases (755) for that week.

The CSO figures show that 32,444 cases of the virus have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic.

The CSO data also shows that people under the age of 44 accounted for 76% of cases in the same week.

The data showed that cases have fallen across most sectors in line with falling cases in the community, however, the construction sector saw a 16% rise in case numbers week-on-week.

In nine out of ten Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) more than 80% of the population aged 12 and over were fully vaccinated up to 09 September 2021