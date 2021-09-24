Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 14:42

Cork recorded highest number of Covid-19 deaths and second-highest number of new cases last week

Cork recorded highest number of Covid-19 deaths and second-highest number of new cases last week

The CSO figures show that 32,444 cases of the virus have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mary Corcoran

More Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Cork last week than any other county, with Cork also reporting the second-highest number of new cases of the virus.

According to newly published data by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), Cork recorded six deaths in the week ending September 17, the only county to record more than five deaths in the week.

Nationally, 21 deaths were recorded among confirmed Covid-19 cases.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths recorded in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic to 437.

The number of weekly cases was 8,662, a decrease of 8% from the previous week.

Cork was the county with the second-highest number of new cases (755) for that week.

The CSO figures show that 32,444 cases of the virus have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic.

The CSO data also shows that people under the age of 44 accounted for 76% of cases in the same week. 

The data showed that cases have fallen across most sectors in line with falling cases in the community, however, the construction sector saw a 16% rise in case numbers week-on-week.

In nine out of ten Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) more than 80% of the population aged 12 and over were fully vaccinated up to 09 September 2021

Read More

New data shows two areas in Cork recorded 14-day incidence figures higher than the national average

More in this section

New data shows two areas in Cork recorded 14-day incidence figures higher than the national average New data shows two areas in Cork recorded 14-day incidence figures higher than the national average
Council reports theft of Stop signs to Gardaí Council reports theft of Stop signs to Gardaí
Cork public asked to donate their unwanted bicycles to ‘Bikes for Africa’ project Cork public asked to donate their unwanted bicycles to ‘Bikes for Africa’ project
coronaviruscork health
Gardaí seeking assistance in tracing man last seen in Cork

Gardaí seeking assistance in tracing man last seen in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more