Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 12:44

Irish Water to replace problematic water mains in Cork village

Irish Water to replace problematic water mains in Cork village

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, are set to replace almost 250m of problematic water mains in Warrens Court, Ringaskiddy with new modern pipes.

IRISH Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, are set to replace almost 250m of problematic water mains in Warrens Court, Ringaskiddy with new modern pipes.

The works will commence in early October and form part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The project will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. 

Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

Outlining the benefits the mains replacement will bring, Steven Blennerhassett, Asset Delivery Regional Lead for Irish Water, explained: 

“The upgrading of these water mains will benefit the locals in Warrens Court by strengthening and reinforcing the water network, and minimising disruptions in their water supply by reducing leakage and unplanned outages when bursts occur on the existing main.” 

Mr Blennerhassett continued: 

“To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there will be some traffic management in place, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“A stop-go traffic management system may be in place between Ringaskiddy Main Street and the end of Warren’s Court. Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. 

"During this project there may be some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water outages."

“We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Cork," he added.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Limited and are expected to be completed by mid-October.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality.

Read More

Billa: An icon, and Cork’s master of comedy

More in this section

Council reports theft of Stop signs to Gardaí Council reports theft of Stop signs to Gardaí
Cork public asked to donate their unwanted bicycles to ‘Bikes for Africa’ project Cork public asked to donate their unwanted bicycles to ‘Bikes for Africa’ project
UCC involved in campaign encouraging conversation on consent UCC involved in campaign encouraging conversation on consent
irish water
New data shows two areas in Cork recorded 14-day incidence figures higher than the national average

New data shows two areas in Cork recorded 14-day incidence figures higher than the national average

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more