New data shows two areas in Cork recorded 14-day incidence figures higher than the national average

TWO Local Electoral Areas (LEA) in Cork have recorded Covid-19 14-day incidence rates higher than the national average with increases in cases recorded across some four areas.

That is according to the latest data from the Covid-19 data hub, which details the 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 for each LEA up to Monday, September 20.

The data revealed some significant changes in case numbers across a number of LEAs in Cork city and county this week.

According to the figures, Mallow LEA had the highest 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate in the county.

The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-day period was 196 with an incidence rate of 672.2 which was above the national average of 389.8 per 100k of the population.

Last week, Mallow LEA recorded 142 cases.

Skibbereen-West Cork LEA also had an incidence rate above the national average with the rate now standing at 488.8 with 148 confirmed cases. The Skibbereen-West Cork LEA previously recorded figures of 531.7 and 161 cases respectively.

For the second successive week, the Fermoy LEA recorded a significant jump in both their positive cases and incidence figures. They currently have 129 cases and a rate of 354.3, which represents a big increase from their previous rates of 83 cases and an incidence rate of 228 respectively.

Bandon-Kinsale had the fourth-highest incidence rate at 346.1 as 129 cases were confirmed which was a slight increase on the 125 cases last week.

Cork City North East LEA saw a decrease in cases with 124 and a rate of 294.1 compared to 161 cases last week.

Carrigaline LEA also had a very slight increase in cases, as they recorded 86 cases which represented an increase of one, while their incidence rate is 244.7.

Cobh LEA saw a slight decrease in cases 116 recorded within the 14-day period and 117 last week. The incidence rate for the LEA now stands at 340.

Cork City North West LEA saw a decrease in cases with 131 and a rate of 326 compared to 136 cases last week.

The latest figures for Kanturk LEA continue to decrease as 65 were confirmed compared against 75 last week with the incidence rate now standing at 260.7.

Cork City South West LEA also experienced a decrease in cases with 112 confirmed in the latest data and an incidence rate of 238.

The LEA reported an incidence rate of 286.9 and a total of 135 cases last week.

Cork City South East LEA saw 99 cases and an incidence rate of 231.4, down from 104 cases There was another decrease in cases in Cork City South Central LEA with 66 confirmed cases of the virus and a rate of 170.7 with 92 cases reported last week.

Meanwhile, the latest data for the Bantry-West Cork LEA shows a decrease with 35 cases recorded and a rate of 156.1 per 100k of the population. This is down from 50 cases last week.

Midleton LEA, which includes Youghal saw a decrease with 71 cases over the 14-day period with the rate now standing at 156.2 compared to 187 last week with 85 cases.

The Macroom LEA recorded the lowest number of positive cases in Cork. They recorded a decrease with 66 cases and a rate of 179.1 while 74 cases were reported last week.