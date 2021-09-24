Lord Mayor to host virtual concert showcasing the best of Cork talent

The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher is set to host a virtual concert next month, showcasing the best of Cork talent.

This year’s Lord Mayor’s Community & Heritage Concert will be a compilation of footage from the past decade’s concerts at City Hall.

Exploring the themes of movies and musicals, it will feature talented community music groups such as the Barrack Street Band, the Voices of Cork Choir along with well-known singers Linda Kenny, Joe Mac, Declan Ryan amongst others.

The event will be streamed on The Echo's website and will feature everything from music from acclaimed musicals such as Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera to classic hits from the showband era.

Pictured performing at The Lord Mayor's Community & Heritage Concert, the Combined Barrack Street/Midleton Bands, at City Hall, Cork, 2011. This year’s Lord Mayor’s Community & Heritage Concert will be a virtual event featuring a compilation of footage from the past decade’s concerts at City Hall. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The annual concert, which celebrates Cork’s history, culture and heritage, is organised by a voluntary committee comprised of members of the Cork Lions Club, Dónal Horgan and Teresa Dineen, Concert Producer Billy O’Callaghan, (Barrack Street Band and Cork Academy of Music), Cork historian Richard T Cooke and Committee Chair, former Lord Mayor of Cork, Mr Brian Bermingham.

The recently passed Tony Power and Kieran O'Connell from Cork City Council’s Social Inclusion Section have also played a key role in organising the event.

"I am delighted to be officiating at this year’s Community & Heritage Concert showcasing Corks history, culture and heritage," the Lord Mayor said, speaking ahead of the event on Saturday, October 2.

"This concert epitomises social inclusion and community participation at work.

"Although the concert is virtual again this year, I know that it will be an enjoyable and entertaining evening, showcasing the best-in-class talent that Cork has to offer."

Commenting ahead of this year's event Editor of The Echo Maurice Gubbins said:

"We are delighted to be media partners for this year’s Lord Mayor’s Community and Heritage Concert.

"This annual event in the civic calendar has always been much loved as the doors of City Hall are open to communities across the city to come in and enjoy great music, song and culture and explore our city’s heritage."

While both last year and this year’s concert have been cancelled due to Covid-19, the committee and performers are looking forward to returning in 2022 when the event will once again be held in City Hall.

The event will be streamed from 7.30pm on Saturday, October 2 on www.echolive.ie