Council reports theft of STOP signs to Gardaí

A number of STOP signs have been reported stolen to the Gardaí. Cork County Council made a complaint to the Guards after a spate of STOP sign thefts.

The Local Authority said it was a “very serious road safety issue that puts lives at risk.” Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan said: “What has happened across these locations is of immense concern. Cutting down or stealing a STOP sign is not a game. It puts all our road users at risk.

“It can lead to serious crashes if drivers are not aware that they need to stop at a junction. Cork County Council is taking these incidents extremely seriously and have reported the matter to Gardaí. I am urging people to report any suspicious activity and to please think of the possible ramifications of how these actions could impact on innocent victims.”

The unauthorised removal of a STOP sign is prohibited under Section 13(10)(a)(III) of the Roads Act 1993 which states: “A person who, without lawful authority or consent of road authority does anything that is a hazard or potential hazard to persons using a public road or the maintenance of the road shall be guilty of an offence.”

