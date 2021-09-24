Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 10:47

Cork public asked to donate their unwanted bicycles to ‘Bikes for Africa’ project

Cork City Rotary Club, in conjunction with Cork City Council and Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authorities (WERLA), are calling on the people of Cork to donate their unwanted bicycles in aid of the ‘Bikes for Africa’ project.

The project aims to collect unused and unwanted bikes that can withstand rough terrain, suit both primary and secondary school students, are minimum 24"-wheel size and are in reasonable repair.

The project aims to collect unused and unwanted bikes that can withstand rough terrain, suit both primary and secondary school students, are minimum 24”-wheel size and are in reasonable repair.

The bikes collected are transported by the army to open prisons at Loughan House, County Cavan, and Shelton Abbey, County Wicklow.

The prisoners refurbish the bikes and receive an accredited FETAC certificate for their work.

The newly refurbished bikes are then shipped to Gambia in Africa and distributed to school-going children, transforming their daily lives.

“Cork City Council Environment section are delighted to be a part of this scheme," Senior Executive Engineer of Environmental Management in Cork City Council, Tony T O’ Sullivan said.

“We see huge benefits in relation to the reuse and recycling of bikes that may otherwise be dumped.

“The scheme also ties in with the Government strategies around the circular economy.

“I would encourage everyone to have a look in their shed and, if they have unused or unwanted bikes, to donate them to this worthy cause at our collection point at Cork City Council civic amenity site,” he continued.

Mary Long, President of Douglas Rotary Club also encouraged people to get behind the project.

“This is an amazing project, and we are really appreciative of the support from Cork City Council when we see the difference it makes to the families in the Gambia.

“Please donate your unwanted bike today,” she said.

Since the project was launched last year, over 150 bikes have been collected to donate to families in Africa.

It is expected to continue to operate until it reaches its target of 600 donations.

Members of the public who wish to donate their unused bikes can drop off their donation at Cork City Council’s civic amenity site on the South City Link Road opposite Black Ash Park & Ride.

Opening hours are from 8am until 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11am to 4pm on Wednesdays and from 8am until 12:45pm on Saturdays.

