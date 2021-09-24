Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 09:11

Drug seizures increase by 25% in Cork city 

Ann Murphy

THE number of seizures of drugs for personal use in Cork city has risen by 25% in the last year, according to gardaí.

In a presentation to the Cork City Joint Policing Committee, Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin revealed that there have been 958 detections of possession of drugs for personal use in the first eight months of this year – up from 767 in the same period last year.

There has also been an increase in detections for drug dealing – up by 13% from 198 to 224 from January to the end of August.

Chief Supt McPolin told the meeting: “Drugs are still very much on the agenda. People are abusing them, taking them socially and otherwise.” 

He said however that the increase can be attributed to a “record number of searches conducted across the city”.

He continued: “The amount of drug searches is quite exponential.” 

He pointed to a recent seizure of €129,700 of cocaine, cannabis and cash in Cork city as an example.

He added: “Drugs are an ongoing issue for us and we have to be alert.” 

He also said that gardaí are noting an increase in the number of drivers being detected driving under the influence of drugs.

This week, gardaí have launched a Campus Watch programme called #Riseabovetheinfluence as third-level colleges reopen.

The aim of the campaign is to encourage students to avoid drugs.

Detective Superintendent Sé McCormack of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said: "Freshers’ Week should be a time for celebration, the beginning of something good in your life. Don’t let drug use end your career before it starts.” 

He continued: “If you use drugs such as cannabis, cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, you are committing a criminal offence and also risking addiction, loss of career opportunities, under-achievement, and international travel restrictions. Taking other substances like cannabis edibles: jellies, sweets, drinks, vapes, or synthetic cannabinoids or nitrous oxide balloons also carries health and prosecution risks."

He added: “Taking un-prescribed ‘study’ drugs or sleeping pills can lead to anxiety, addiction and psychosis. Multiple or poly-drug use is extremely dangerous and increases your risk of overdose or death.” 

He advised students to seek out “positive influences” and continued: “Make responsible decisions for yourself and be aware of those around you. Don’t become another victim of the drug trade. Drug use can lead to addiction, debt, prison and the destruction of your physical and mental health. You don’t know what you’re taking. You don’t know where it will take you.”

