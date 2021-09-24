Raw sewage spilling into river at Carrigaline town centre, councillor claims

RAW sewage has been spilling into the Owenabue river and estuary around the Carrigaline town centre, it was reported at a council meeting this week.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath brought the issue to the fore and said he had been in contact with Irish Water in relation to the problem a number of times over the past 12 months but to no avail.

“Something isn’t right in Carrigaline in relation to the whole sewage network,” Mr McGrath said.

“Essentially there is visible sewage in the river and in the estuary very frequently. I’ve seen it myself and I’ve heard reports from others as well. One day last week, the river by the Owenabue carpark was covered in sewage.”

Mr McGrath said Irish Water had sent out an engineer to investigate the problem, but he had not heard of any source being identified.

“This has happened several times, something isn’t right. It seems to be connected to some sort of pumping station activates or something that it makes its way out to the estuary.

"The whole premise of the pumping station is that it would be treated and there would no longer be raw sewage going into the water.”

The Carrigaline Municipal District agreed to write to Irish Water in relation to the issue and look for a written report on the recent incidents of raw sewage spilling into the river and estuary.

In response to a query from The Echo, an Irish Water spokesperson said the issue is not an Irish Water problem: “Irish Water Engineers have investigated the reported issue of raw sewage being released into the river and estuary in Carrigaline and have verified there is no leak in the sewer rising main on the shoreline. It is not considered to be related to Irish Water infrastructure.”