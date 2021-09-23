County Cork benefit from 5,500 hours of volunteering from Civil Defence during Pandemic

Over the past 18 months, Cork County Civil Defence volunteers have completed 5,500 voluntary operational hours assisting the local authority and community in a myriad of manners.

Volunteers of the Civil Defence contributed to the running of the HSE vaccination centres in Bantry, Clonakilty and Mallow, providing administrative and first aid support as well as helping with the transfer of vaccination teams by boat to the island communities in County Cork.

Civil Defence members also assisted deliveries of PPE and medications to HSE facilities and vulnerable persons as well as the delivery of Covid test samples.

Other assistance included ambulance and 4x4 transfers of patients for medical appointments and First Aid support to the Irish Blood Transfusion Service Clinics as well as medical training of Cork County Lifeguard service, Missing person search operations throughout the region and flood response assistance to Cork County Fire Service.

There are currently a total of 150 professionally trained volunteers active with Civil Defence units in County Cork.