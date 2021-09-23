Suspended sentence for man who cultivated cannabis who has 'substantially changed'

A young man who admitted cultivating cannabis in West Cork and having the drug for supply has changed his ways, it was claimed, and now he has been given a suspended jail term.

Oren French was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of cultivating cannabis at his home at Derryfadda, Kealkill, County Cork, on July 10 2020. He also admitted having cannabis for supplying to another. The third charge to which the 22-year-old pleaded guilty was one of having cocaine for his own use on the same occasion.

Detective Garda Colin O’Mahony said the accused had small quantities of cannabis and cocaine for his own use when gardaí called to carry out a drugs search at his home.

“Outside the house we [gardaí] located 24 cannabis plants found growing. A weighing scales was also found.

“The cannabis plants were not fully mature. They were maybe halfway through.

“He had no previous convictions and he has not come to attention since,” Det. Garda O’Mahony said.

Peter O’Flynn, defence barrister, said, “He is in full time employment and he has changed since he was caught with these drugs.”

The barrister said the person who was of interest to gardaí when they obtained the search warrant was another person but that the defendant admitted his responsibility.

Judge Ó Donnabháin noted that gardaí accepted that the accused had changed substantially and was staying away from drugs.

The judge said he would suspend the two-year sentence on condition that the accused would keep the peace for the next two years and commit no further offences.