Suspended sentence for man who was caught with €5,000 worth of drugs getting off of bus

A Castletownbere-based man was caught with over €5,000 worth of cocaine and ketamine in his pockets when he stepped off a bus in the town.

He confessed to gardaí that he had made up to 25 similar trips in the past.

He has just received a three-year suspended sentence.

Garda Eoin Concannon testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Khan Kelly and another man got off the bus in Castletownbere on March 13 last year and were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act as gardaí had received confidential information about their activities.

When Mr Kelly was searched he had two chewing gum containers in his pocket and these contained quantities of cocaine and ketamine.

Garda Concannon said of the accused: “He admitted supplying 30 to 40 people with cocaine and ketamine on a regular basis and he said he had made similar trips 20 to 25 times before.”

On this occasion, he had €3,700 worth of cocaine and €1,900 worth of ketamine with a total value of €5,600.

The accused man who is 30 had no previous conviction.

Peter O’Flynn, defence barrister, said that the accused man had a serious cocaine addiction at the time. He said he was using a gram a day.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin noted from the background reports that the accused man said he had changed his life completely.

Mr O’Flynn asked the investigating guard: “Do you think he has learnt his lesson?” Garda Concannon replied: “I hope so.”

The defence barrister said that the defendant was also co-operating with West Cork mental health services and was determined to stay free of drugs.

Imposing sentence, Judge Ó Donnabháin said of Kelly: “There is no doubt he was a drug dealer. He made numerous previous trips.

“The manner in which he was apprehended is supportive of the fact that he was a dealer and knew what he was doing.”

The judge said the level of attention given by the accused to his rehabilitation with continuous urinalysis showing he was free of drugs was unusual.

“He has a supportive GP who says he is abstinent from substances and is a changed man,” he said.

Taking those factors and the absence of previous convictions into account the judge imposed a three-year fully suspended sentence.

Khan Kelly of The Square, Castletownbere, pleaded guilty to the charges of having cocaine and ketamine for sale or supply to others on March 13 2020 at Castletownbere, Co Cork.