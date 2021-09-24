Donncha’s gruelling run for Rainbow Club

CORK man Donncha O’Connell recently completed the gruelling Connemara 100 Ultra Marathon Road Race to raise funds for the Rainbow Club Cork Centre for Autism.

The Rainbow Club supports children, teens, young adults, and their families living with autism by bridging the gap in services and activities so they can reach their potential.

Donncha, who works as a hairdresser in the Baldy Barbers in Blackpool, raised €2,512 following the completion of his gruelling challenge.

He was delighted to raise funds and make the cheque presentation for a ‘great cause’.

“A few of the Rainbow Club clients come in for haircuts. Listening to their story and knowing the support the children and the families receive from the Rainbow Club resonated with me. It is nice to give back. It is great to help out and raise a few pounds for a good cause,” he said.

The Cork barber completed his 100-mile Ultra Marathon Road Race in just under 28 hours, during which he faced very wet conditions.

“I trained hard. I was out of work for five months due to the pandemic and I went running five days a week.

“I played GAA all my life with Na Piarsaigh. When I got too old to play competitively I started to run marathons. I have completed 13 marathons now and two ultra marathons. They are tough. The best thing about the recent ultra marathon was the scenery and location in Connemara. There was a lot of rain. It rained from the 22nd mile until the 83rd mile. I fell asleep in the bath afterward with tiredness” he added.

Mr O’Connell paid tribute to his support crew for ensuring his recent fundraiser proved so successful.

“I am very grateful to all the people who supported me in this fundraiser.

“My own family deserves great praise. I couldn’t have done this fundraiser without their support as I was out running miles most nights of the week.”

He said he is also very grateful to the Na Piarsaigh GAA Club for their financial donation towards his fundraiser.