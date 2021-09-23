Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 17:35

Woman struck with mug of boiling liquid needed 32 stitches

Woman struck with mug of boiling liquid needed 32 stitches

A YOUNG woman was struck violently across the face with a mug of boiling tea or water and she sustained lacerations that required 32 stitches. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A YOUNG woman was struck violently across the face with a mug of boiling tea or water and she sustained lacerations that required 32 stitches.

When she looked up from the sudden and completely unprovoked attack she saw her attacker – who she had never met before that incident – standing in front of her with the remains of the smashed mug still in his hand.

Garda Mary-Jane Somers said that it happened at 4am on Wednesday February 10 at an apartment at 27 Leitrim Street. Jordan Waters pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm to the woman who is in her twenties.

The injured party had called to the apartment of a female friend by invitation that night and did not know the defendant or any other parties would be present.

“The suspect propositioned the female. When declined he got angry. He hit her over the head with a mug a number of times leaving her with a significant two-inch laceration to her face.

“After this unprovoked assault the injured party fled the apartment. Assistance of the armed support unit was required at 27 Leitrim Street where the suspect was identified by the injured party and two witnesses.”

Victim impact statement

A victim impact statement was read by Garda Somers saying: “I have led a very fulfilling life and have always been in full-time employment. I called to a friend by invitation and I did not realise others would be there.

“The accused hit me in the face with a mug of boiling water. I had to get 32 stitches. My face was all blistered up. I have been out of work. I am very self-conscious (because of injuries). I feel sad and afraid.”

She said she now takes taxis everywhere she goes rather than travelling by public transport and said, “I am living on my nerves”.

Prosecution barrister Dermot Sheehan said the medical report referred to permanent scarring but also said the recovery of the injury had progressed well.

Jordan Waters, 22, with an address at Mount St. Joseph’s Drive, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to the charge of carrying out the assault causing harm on the 30-year-old woman.

Defence senior counsel Siobhán Lankford said the 22-year-old had difficulties with drugs in the past but that he had a job waiting for him when he comes out of prison and that an employer had confirmed this.

“He was in the FAI academy at one time. He has had mental health difficulties in his life,” Ms Lankford said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “The violence is inexplicable. This girl – whom he did not know at all – out of the blue he struck her with force into the face with a mug containing tea or boiling water. The circumstances are alarming.”

The judge imposed a two-year sentence consecutive to a nine-month term he was already serving. The last six months of the two years were suspended on condition that he would be of good behaviour on his release.

More in this section

CC USI PROTEST 'We need something to change': Students host sleep-out at Dáil to demand action on accommodation 
Cancer found during surgery after a 'violent, vicious assault' in Cork  Cancer found during surgery after a 'violent, vicious assault' in Cork 
Man arrested in Cork as €21,500 worth of cannabis seized  Man arrested in Cork as €21,500 worth of cannabis seized 
cork court
City Hall offering walk-in vaccine service

City Hall offering walk-in vaccine service

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more