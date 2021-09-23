Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 15:36

City Hall offering walk-in vaccine service

City Hall offering walk-in vaccine service

Roisin Burke

A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic has been opened at Cork City Hall offering Pfizer vaccines to all aged 12 years and over.

A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at the Cork City Hall on Friday, 24 September from 2pm - 4pm, and Saturday, 25 September from 11 am to 2 pm. No appointment is necessary.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 12 years and over.

All 12 to 15-year-olds will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian as consent will be required.

Registration can take place at the Vaccination Centre for those who have not already registered. A number of details are required including Personal Public Service Number (PPSN); Photo ID; Your Eircode; an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, it is important to note it must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose and you should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.

Anyone who has already registered online, details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

For more information log on to the HSE website.

