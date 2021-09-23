Council urged to reinstate toilet facilities at scenic spots in Cork during winter months 

CORK TD Christopher O’Sullivan has called on the Cork County Council to reinstate the toilet services in a number of beauty spots in West Cork during the winter months.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West wants the toilet facilities reinstated at Long Strand/Castlefreke to cater for the well-known and popular West Cork tourist areas.

The toilet services at Long Strand were removed at the end of summer, and Deputy O’Sullivan said he has already written to the council, urging them to consider returning the facilities.

“The provision of these services by Cork County Council during the summer months was a resounding success and great credit is due to the council for this,” Deputy O’Sullivan said.

The Cork TD, who is a regular visitor to the area, said visitor numbers to the Castlefreke and Long Strand area can be extraordinarily high during the winter months.

He said that the removal of the toilet facilities since the end of the summer season has however led to numerous complaints from residents, walkers, and people who use the beach who all want the toilet services reinstated for the winter months.

“Since their removal, I’ve been contacted by residents, walkers, and beach users to plead with Cork County Council to reinstate these facilities for the winter months.

“I have noticed during visits in the middle of January that they have been no available car parking spaces due to the popularity of the area."

He has also asked the local authority to reinstate the toilet facilities in Barleycove.

"Cork County Council needs to consider replacing these toilets, both at Long Strand and at Barleycove beach, as soon as possible,” he added.