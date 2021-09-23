Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 13:01

Man arrested in Cork as €21,500 worth of cannabis seized 

Man arrested in Cork as €21,500 worth of cannabis seized 

Gardaí have arrested man and seized €21,500 of cannabis in Youghal.

Maeve Lee

A MAN has been arrested after €21,500 of cannabis was seized by Gardaí in Youghal.

Gardaí have arrested the man and seized €21,500 worth of cannabis as part of Operation Tara.

At approximately 10:30 pm last night, Gardaí conducted a search of a property on the Gold Links Road, Youghal.

During the search, cannabis herb which is pending analysis, with a street value of €21,500 and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

Other drug paraphernalia was also seized.
Other drug paraphernalia was also seized.

A male in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under the Provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Midleton Garda station.

The man can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Rise in crime indicative of return to normality says Cork's top cop

More in this section

Billa O’Connell: Tributes paid as giant of Cork theatre passes away Billa O’Connell: Tributes paid as giant of Cork theatre passes away
Water supply impacted for some Cork customers following burst watermain Water supply impacted for some Cork customers following burst watermain
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Covid outbreaks: New data shows where outbreaks are being reported in Cork and Kerry
cork crime
Five new Northern cheetah cubs born at Fota Wildlife Park

Five new Northern cheetah cubs born at Fota Wildlife Park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more