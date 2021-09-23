Man arrested in Cork as €21,500 worth of cannabis seized 

A MAN has been arrested after €21,500 of cannabis was seized by Gardaí in Youghal.

At approximately 10:30 pm last night, Gardaí conducted a search of a property on the Gold Links Road, Youghal.

During the search, cannabis herb which is pending analysis, with a street value of €21,500 and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

A male in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under the Provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Midleton Garda station.

The man can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.