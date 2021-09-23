Water supply impacted for some Cork customers following burst watermain

IRISH Water has advised customers in the Sunday's Well area that their water supply will be impacted today following a burst watermain.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City, stated that the burst watermain will impact the water supply in the area.

Irish Water and Cork City Council carrying out repair work in Sunday's Well to restore supply following the unplanned outages.

The crews are repairing works as quickly and safely as possible and supply should be restored by this afternoon.

Irish Water said it understands the inconvenience to customers when their water supply is affected and would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation while the unplanned outage is attended to.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water said it continues to work at this time with Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.