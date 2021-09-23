Covid outbreaks: New data shows where outbreaks are being reported in Cork and Kerry

20 new Covid-19 outbreaks were reported in Cork and Kerry last week, with the vast majority of these in school settings.

According to data in a new report, new outbreaks were reported across nine different settings in the HSE South region last week, which comprises Cork and Kerry.

The vast majority of these were in primary school settings (9) with outbreaks also reported in workplaces (2), a nursing home setting (1), a community hospital/long-stay setting (1) acute hospital (2), other healthcare service (1), residential institution (2), a retail setting (1) and a community outbreak (1).

The report, published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, shows 198 new Covid-19 outbreaks were reported nationally in the week up to September 18.

These outbreaks were reported across a range of settings with four new nursing home outbreaks reported with 49 confirmed linked cases, four new acute hospital outbreaks reported with 17 confirmed linked cases and 13 workplace outbreaks reported with 37 confirmed linked cases; including three in the construction sector and one in food production and processing.

Other outbreaks included one new outbreak associated with social gatherings, three religious/other ceremony-associated outbreaks with 39 confirmed linked cases, and five outbreaks related to retail.

There were 90 new outbreaks reported in schools with 412 confirmed linked cases. Of these outbreaks, 78 were in primary schools, 11 were in post-primary schools and one was in a special education school. Nine outbreaks were reported in childcare facilities with 33 confirmed linked cases.