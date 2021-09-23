Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 10:00

Cork woman found not guilty of assault in ‘horrible accident’

Cork woman found not guilty of assault in ‘horrible accident’

A jury of six men and six women reached the unanimous decision that she was not guilty of the assault. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A YOUNG woman had her chin split open by a gin glass at a pub in Cork, and the woman accused of assault causing harm to her has been found not guilty by the unanimous decision of a jury.

Katlyn Dalton, aged 23, of Fairfield Meadows, Fairhill, pleaded not guilty to the assault on January 19, 2020, at The Grand Central Social in Cork City.

Through her barrister, she described it as “a horrible, horrible accident”.

A jury of six men and six women reached the unanimous decision that she was not guilty of the assault.

The injured party said she was back to back with the defendant, whom she did not know.

“All I remember was the glass hitting my face,” she said.

Asked by prosecution barrister Ray Boland where the glass came from, she said: “From Katlyn’s hand.”

The injured party had to get 14 stitches to the wound on her chin.

Sinead Behan BL suggested to the injured party that she punched the defendant and then threw her head back, laughing.

Garda Chris Campbell interviewed Ms Dalton about the alleged assault.

“A girl came over and fell on top of me. I told her to be careful and she hit me with a punch… I put my hand up to defend myself. My glass was in my hand and then it flung… As I put my hand up, the drink went — it went straight towards her,” Ms Dalton said.

She denied throwing the glass and, at one stage, said: “I didn’t realise the glass was in my hand.”

Addressing the jury in her closing speech, Ms Behan said: “She [Ms Dalton] gave a consistent account that she did not intentionally throw the glass. She did not realise the glass was in her hand.

“If you accept her view, this is a horrible, horrible accident that happened.”

More in this section

More patients waiting for beds at CUH today than at any other hospital More patients waiting for beds at CUH today than at any other hospital
Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020 Close contact tracing to end in creches and primary schools
Coronavirus - Mon Mar 8, 2021 Cork principal shocked by 'frightening' changes to tracing and testing guidelines
'Cork is my family': Asylum seeker pleading with Justice Minister to allow him to remain in place he calls home 

'Cork is my family': Asylum seeker pleading with Justice Minister to allow him to remain in place he calls home 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more