Cork woman found not guilty of assault in ‘horrible accident’

A YOUNG woman had her chin split open by a gin glass at a pub in Cork, and the woman accused of assault causing harm to her has been found not guilty by the unanimous decision of a jury.

Katlyn Dalton, aged 23, of Fairfield Meadows, Fairhill, pleaded not guilty to the assault on January 19, 2020, at The Grand Central Social in Cork City.

Through her barrister, she described it as “a horrible, horrible accident”.

A jury of six men and six women reached the unanimous decision that she was not guilty of the assault.

The injured party said she was back to back with the defendant, whom she did not know.

“All I remember was the glass hitting my face,” she said.

Asked by prosecution barrister Ray Boland where the glass came from, she said: “From Katlyn’s hand.”

The injured party had to get 14 stitches to the wound on her chin.

Sinead Behan BL suggested to the injured party that she punched the defendant and then threw her head back, laughing.

Garda Chris Campbell interviewed Ms Dalton about the alleged assault.

“A girl came over and fell on top of me. I told her to be careful and she hit me with a punch… I put my hand up to defend myself. My glass was in my hand and then it flung… As I put my hand up, the drink went — it went straight towards her,” Ms Dalton said.

She denied throwing the glass and, at one stage, said: “I didn’t realise the glass was in my hand.”

Addressing the jury in her closing speech, Ms Behan said: “She [Ms Dalton] gave a consistent account that she did not intentionally throw the glass. She did not realise the glass was in her hand.

“If you accept her view, this is a horrible, horrible accident that happened.”